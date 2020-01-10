You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IPS Securex to provide additional services worth S$8.4m to existing customer

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 9:10 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

IPS Securex Holdings on Thursday said its existing client – an unnamed government agency in South-east Asia – has exercised an option worth S$8.4 million relating to a S$19.1 million contract secured in January 2019.

Under the option, the group’s wholly-owned subsidiary IPS Securex Pte Ltd will supply, deliver, install, commission and test certain integrated security solutions (System B).

It will also provide maintenance support services for seven years after System B is implemented, and other System B support and professional services. 

System B is to be completed within 12 months of an variation agreement received on Jan 9 and acknowledged by IPS Securex.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group added that the completion, testing and commissioning of System B are expected to be in the financial year ending June 30, 2021. Thus, the variation agreement is not expected to have a material financial effect on the group’s earnings per share and net asset value for fiscal 2020.

SEE ALSO

IPS Securex bags S$3.6m maintenance order from government agency

The counter closed at S$0.04 on Thursday, down 0.4 Singapore cent or 9.1 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare partners Inova Care to explore opportunities in region

Grand Venture Tech, Kitchen Culture make management changes

SunMoon unit reaches agreement with supplier to repay S$1.2m in instalments

Singapore telcos get more time for 5G bids

Team led by Charles Madhavan wins Magnus board tussle

Mainboard listing review rules strengthened

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

BlackRock joins US$41t investor climate campaign

[LONDON] BlackRock added its considerable heft to a group of investors that's pressing the world biggest emitters of...

Jan 10, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare partners Inova Care to explore opportunities in region

ALLIANCE Healthcare's wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance MediNet is collaborating with Inova Care to explore...

Jan 10, 2020 08:43 AM
Consumer

Uniqlo sees worst overseas sales drop in decade on unrest

[TOKYO] Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing's overseas momentum, as the Uniqlo...

Jan 10, 2020 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

[HONG KONG] Before the Hong Kong protests began in June, Chris Ngai spent most of his free time playing World of...

Jan 10, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo to meet Japan, South Korea on North Korea tensions

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet top officials from Japan and South Korea, officials said on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly