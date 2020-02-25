IReit Global's CEO quits

THE chief executive officer (CEO) of IReit Global Group has tendered his resignation, the mainboard-listed real estate investment trust said on Monday night.

Aymeric Thibord, 45, is leaving to pursue other career opportunities, according to IReit’s bourse filing. He had been appointed to the role in December 2016.

Mr Thibord is required to serve a notice period till May 10, 2020 under the terms of his employment. The effective date of his cessation as CEO will be announced as soon as it is determined.

IReit said its board has begun searching for a new CEO and will make an announcement when the appointment has been made.

Units of IReit fell 2.5 Singapore cents or 2.9 per cent to close at 82.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement.