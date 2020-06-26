You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare: Clinics' profit guarantee clause does not affect doctors' professional judgement

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 10:22 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE profit guarantee clause in ISEC Healthcare's acquisition of four JL Medical clinics does not affect the way their doctors practise medicine and treat patients, the company said on Friday.

ISEC's board was responding to recent questions posed by the Singapore Exchange on its 2019 results in relation to the profit guarantee, including a query on whether its acquisition of the clinics could influence, or be seen to influence, doctors' professional judgement in light of the gurarantee.

Earlier in April, ISEC reported the results of the JL Medical group of companies, which included a S$63,431 shortfall in the annual profit after tax for one clinic, JL Medical (Sembawang).

ISEC acquired the clinics - in Bukit Batok, Sembawang, Woodlands and Yew Tee - in 2016 from sellers Lee Yeng Fen, Koo Xian Yeang and Ng Chiew Fang, who provided profit guarantees for five years from 2017 to 2021.

All three sellers are doctors. Dr Lee is the wife of ISEC's executive vice-chairman Lee Hung Ming, who is also a controlling shareholder of the firm.

SEE ALSO

Isec's profit fall may portend earnings weakness across healthcare sector

In its response on Friday, the Catalist-listed healthcare company said it does not have financial key performance indicators for its doctors.

"There is no inducement or pressure to interfere with the doctors’ management of patients," it said.

Doctors have "complete independence" from management and controlling shareholders within the JLM medical group of companies on decisions around patient care and the handling and management of patients.

ISEC said its management had always emphasised to doctors that patients’ interests should take priority, and clinical judgement and treatment should "never be clouded by any financial or monetary considerations".

It also clarified that the resident doctor of the JLM group of companies may not be the same as the seller-doctor.

In such cases, the profit guarantee "should not affect the professional judgement of the resident doctor", it said.

Meanwhile, sellers who were also resident doctors "are mindful to act ethically", ISEC said.

It said the three sellers each had more than 20 years of clinical experience and maintained a "very high standard of medical ethics in their practice". None had been involved in medico-legal cases, it added.

"When they entered into the sales and purchase agreement with the company, (the doctors) also reiterated to the management that patients' interests will always take precedence over any financial or monetary consideration, and that the profit guarantee was just a business transaction and it should not and will not affect the way they practise medicine and treat their patients," ISEC said.

The company added that revenue, consultation fees and margins from the sale of medications by the JLM group of companies from 2017 to 2019 had been relatively consistent.

The sellers had also made a "profit top-up" during that time, as some of the acquired clinics did not meet the profit guarantee.

"This provides some indication that our doctors and staff are not under any pressure to meet the threshold for the profit guarantee, as the 'annual profit after tax' would have been achieved had the doctors and staff been influenced by the profit guarantee," ISEC said.

"The intention of the profit guarantee contemplated under the terms of the sale and purchase agreement was to ensure that the annual profit after tax as represented by the vendors of JLM medical group of companies is a fair and feasible representation."

Should there be any material discrepancy on the actual achievement, the sellers of the JLM group of companies would make good the shortfall, it added.

Ethical guidelines for the medical profession published by the Singapore Medical Association prohibit profit guarantees involving healthcare services, as the financial imperative they impose is incompatible with the guidelines.

Doctors are to avoid situations where their professional judgement is, or is seen to be, influenced by financial considerations.

ISEC Healthcare shares were trading flat at 30.5 Singapore cents as at 9.34am on Friday after the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery to focus on cost controls, digital transformation to weather Covid-19 impact

Starhill Global Reit extends appointment of property manager by 5 years

Creative unveils in-ear headphones with Super X-Fi technology

US-dollar bonds winning larger share of Singapore's debt financing pie

ST Telemedia's first benchmark-sized SGD perpetual of the year gets sizzling reception

Metro H2 profit plunges 81.9% to S$11.3m on lower revenue

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 10:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold on track for third weekly gain as virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] Gold edged higher on Friday and was set for its third consecutive weekly gain, as coronavirus cases...

Jun 26, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.02...

Jun 26, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Friday's open; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks began trading in slightly positive territory on Friday morning, with the Straits Times Index...

Jun 26, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from US rallies, despite a spike in coronavirus...

Jun 26, 2020 09:28 AM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery to focus on cost controls, digital transformation to weather Covid-19 impact

SK Jewellery Group on Thursday said it will focus on costs controls, while investing in digital transformation such...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.