ISEC Healthcare: Clinics' profit guarantee clause does not affect doctors' professional judgement

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE profit guarantee clause in ISEC Healthcare's acquisition of four JL Medical clinics does not affect the way their doctors practise medicine and treat patients, the company said on Friday.
ISEC's board was responding to recent questions posed by the Singapore Exchange...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes