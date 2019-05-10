You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare posts 6% rise in Q1 profit to S$2.2m

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 10:25 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED ISEC Healthcare posted a 6 per cent rise in net profit to S$2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, from S$2.1 million a year ago.

This came on the back of increased business activities from the group’s specialised health services in both Malaysia and Singapore, the medical eye care services provider said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday night.

Earnings per share was at 0.43 Singapore cent for the quarter, from 0.41 cent a year ago. No dividend has been declared, unchanged from a year ago.

Shares of the group closed flat at S$0.305 on Friday as at 9.52am.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the group grew 3 per cent to S$9.9 million, from S$9.6 million a year ago, with Malaysia contributing a “significant portion”.As the group’s presentation currency is in Singapore dollars, revenue from Malaysia operations will be impacted by foreign exchange movements, it added.

Other income meanwhile was up 45 per cent to S$230,000 from S$160,000 a year ago, mainly due to increased interest income of S$40,000 from ISEC Healthcare’s fixed deposits with financial institutions and an increased exchange gain recognised.

ISEC Healthcare said it continues to seek suitable opportunities in China, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam while strengthening its existing presence in Singapore and Malaysia. This includes investment opportunities as and when they arise.

Myanmar operations are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, barring any unforeseen circumstances, it added. To support its expansion strategy, the group said it will also continue to widen and deepen its talent pool.

Companies & Markets

Nordic Group posts 40% drop in Q1 profit to S$2.1m

HRnetGroup Q1 profit up 18.5% to S$19.3m

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Ascendas Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 2.9%

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

May 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Oxley, Genting, Ascendas Hospitality Trust, OUE C-Reit, Maxi-Cash

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening