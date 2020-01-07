You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare proposes RM37.4m acquisition of Johor Bahru eye centre

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 3:38 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ISEC Healthcare is looking to buy Indah Specialist Eye Centre in Johor Bahru, Malaysia for some RM37.4 million (S$12.3 million).

The Catalist-listed firm's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with six individuals to purchase the entire share capital of the company operating the centre, ISEC Healthcare said on Tuesday.

Indah Specialist has maintained a stable increase in its income stream and a profit track record for the last three financial years. ISEC Healthcare noted that the eye centre will provide it with a growing stream of recurring income and cash flow from Johor Bahru, which is expected to see a rise in demand for specialised and medical eye care services.

The purchase price was arrived at on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis, based on approximately a multiple of 13 times of Indah Specialist's adjusted and normalised profit after tax for the period between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Of the RM37.4 million sum, about RM17.9 million will be paid in cash, while the remaining RM19.4 million will be paid via the allotment and issue of around 18 million new ISEC Healthcare shares at S$0.356 apiece. The partial settlement of the consideration by way of the share allotment will help the group conserve its cash reserves, ISEC Healthcare said.

SEE ALSO

GS Holdings, ISEC Healthcare, Pacific Radiance announce management changes

The new shares will represent 3.26 per cent of the enlarged share capital of ISEC Healthcare, assuming no new shares are issued between Jan 7 and the completion date of the acquisition.

Of the six individual sellers, three are medical doctors employed by and practising at Indah Specialist.

ISEC Healthcare shares last traded at S$0.36 on Jan 3.

Companies & Markets

M&A, yield play to drive Singapore equities market: Credit Suisse report

Astaka auditors flag going concern issue

Parts of Singtel's Optus network disrupted by fires

Singapore property players spared from crisis so far

ST Engg worth a look on record orderbook

S-Reits key driver of market turnover in 2019: SGX

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 03:15 PM
Real Estate

Freehold shophouses in East Coast, Geylang put on market

TWO freehold shophouses, one along East Coast Road and the other in Geylang, have been launched for sale by tender...

Jan 7, 2020 02:59 PM
Technology

AMD unveils new laptop chips aimed at bulk of PC market

[SAN FRANCISCO] Advanced Micro Devices Inc, trying to justify a meteoric stock performance last year, said its new...

Jan 7, 2020 02:53 PM
Real Estate

Van Holland condo in District 10 to start public sales this weekend

KOH Brothers Group’s freehold residential development in prime District 10 will soon hit the market officially.

Jan 7, 2020 02:49 PM
Real Estate

Chinese developers' offshore bond pipeline meets firm new year demand

[HONG KONG] Chinese property developers kicked off the new year with a strong pipeline of bond issuance, in...

Jan 7, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

Payment delays worsen among Singapore firms for third straight quarter

SLOW payments among Singapore firms increased for the third consecutive quarter, led by the retail and services...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly