You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q4 profit up 10%; declares special dividend of 0.98 S cent/share

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 10:14 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ISEC Healthcare reported a 10 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to S$2.3 million from S$2.1 million in the year-ago period on strong demand for its specialist eye care services.

Revenue came in at S$10.5 million for the three months ended Dec 31, up 10 per cent from S$9.5 million a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) also rose 10 per cent to 0.45 Singapore cent from 0.41 Singapore cent previously.

For the full-year, earnings rose six per cent to S$8.4 million from S$7.9 million a year ago as revenue climbed nine per cent to S$40.44 million from S$36.98 million. EPS came in at 1.63 Singapore cents, up seven per cent from 1.53 Singapore cents a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company announced a final dividend of 0.78 Singapore cent per ordinary share and a proposed special dividend of 0.98 Singapore cent per ordinary share for FY2018.

The dividends are subject to shareholder approval during the company's 2019 annual general meeting on April 24, and will be paid out on May 10.

As at 9.13am on Tuesday, Isec shares changed hands at S$0.295, up two Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

Bumitama Agri Q4 earnings down 43% to 207b rupiah

Sinwa to distribute special dividend totalling S$64.8m after assets selloff

Soilbuild flags Q4, full-year loss from S$1.4m arbitration award against unit

EGM to oust Pine Capital directors to take place at later date

JEP Holdings fiscal 2018 profit up 2.7 times to S$2.2m on lower administrative costs

World's largest Nutella factory reopens after 'quality defect'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sheng Siong, Procurri, Propnex, JEP, Bumitama Agri, UE, ISEC Healthcare

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening