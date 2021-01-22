You are here

Isetan 'explores its options' for investment property at Wisma Atria

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 5:36 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

JAPANESE department store operator Isetan (Singapore) announced on Friday that it is currently "exploring its options" regarding its investment property in Wisma Atria.

It added that it may be appointing property agents and valuers, and to commence exploratory discussions with third parties.

However, shareholders and potential investors should note that all options regarding Isetan Wisma Atria are being evaluated and no definitive decision or agreement has been made, said the firm in a bourse filing.

The company will make the necessary announcement in compliance with listing rules if there are developments that will materially affect the company's shares, it said.

Potential investors and shareholders of the company are also advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the company and consult professional advisers when in doubt.

Isetan called for a trading halt at 3.20 pm, before the announcement. Shares ended Friday at S$3.50, up S$0.30 or 9.4 per cent.

