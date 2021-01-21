ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$20.8m

BUILDING maintenance company ISOTeam announced on Thursday that it has secured contracts totalling S$20.84 million.

This brings the total value of projects secured for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 to around S$63.10 million.

These projects are expected to be progressively completed by February 2024.

They include two interior design projects (worth S$9.98 million), two mechanical and electrical projects (S$8.88 million) and four coating and painting projects (S$1.98 million).

Said executive director and chief executive officer Anthony Koh: "After a watershed 2020, we are pleased to have regained momentum in securing new business; and we are optimistic that it can only get better from here."

"Amidst the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties and price pressures in the market, I believe our multi-disciplinary capabilities, sound track record and long standing customer relationships are key differentiators that will enable us to stand strong against the competition," he said.

Shares of ISOTeam ended Thursday at 12.7 Singapore cents, down 0.1 cent or 0.8 per cent.