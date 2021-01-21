You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$20.8m

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 7:56 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BUILDING maintenance company ISOTeam announced on Thursday that it has secured contracts totalling S$20.84 million.

This brings the total value of projects secured for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 to around S$63.10 million.

These projects are expected to be progressively completed by February 2024.

They include two interior design projects (worth S$9.98 million), two mechanical and electrical projects (S$8.88 million) and four coating and painting projects (S$1.98 million).

Said executive director and chief executive officer Anthony Koh: "After a watershed 2020, we are pleased to have regained momentum in securing new business; and we are optimistic that it can only get better from here."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Amidst the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties and price pressures in the market, I believe our multi-disciplinary capabilities, sound track record and long standing customer relationships are key differentiators that will enable us to stand strong against the competition," he said.

Shares of ISOTeam ended Thursday at 12.7 Singapore cents, down 0.1 cent or 0.8 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Union Gas unit subscribes for convertible bonds in data handling services provider

Soilbuild Reit Q4 DPU up 29.1% to 1.194 Singapore cent

Oceanus Group responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

Frasers Property first SGX-listed property firm to commit to net-zero carbon by 2050

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 07:47 PM
Garage

Ant's Malaysian e-wallet venture with CIMB in talks to raise US$150m

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian e-wallet operator owned by CIMB Group and China's Ant Group is in advanced talks with...

Jan 21, 2021 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) is expecting to make provisions for a material impairment loss on its investment in...

Jan 21, 2021 07:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Union Gas unit subscribes for convertible bonds in data handling services provider

UNION Gas Holdings announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary U-Global has entered into a bond...

Jan 21, 2021 07:00 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 21, 2021 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Reit Q4 DPU up 29.1% to 1.194 Singapore cent

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.194 Singapore...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for