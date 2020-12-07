You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$21.38m

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 7:56 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BUILDING maintenance firm ISOTeam has won contracts totalling S$21.38 million, which takes the total amount of projects secured in the year to date for the financial year to S$42.26 million.

Among the contracts, to be progressively completed by October 2022, is a S$10.5 million deal for an interior-rejuvenation project for one of the integrated resorts in Singapore, and four repair-and-redecoration projects worth about S$8.65 million, including works to 20 blocks in Holland Close, Holland Avenue, Holland Drive, Commonwealth Close and Commonwealth Drive.

Chief executive officer Anthony Koh said: "2020 has been a very challenging year for our industry, but we are very motivated by the latest contract wins and glad that the group is able to end the year on a good note.

"Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, the number of projects up for tender appears to be increasing, with the gradual resumption of construction activities. We will continue to pursue all leads in order to boost our order book and ensure that our resources are optimally utilised."

The counter closed at 13.7 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.01 cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Solve yawning income gap, and make another billion? DBS throws down gauntlet

LMIRT manager denies request to postpone voting for acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Broker's take: RHB raises ComfortDelGro's target price on less competitive taxi industry

Medtecs, Taiwan's Mytrex tie up for vertical integration of PPE production operations

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 07:59 PM
Real Estate

Dubai's biggest developer Emaar halts new construction work

[DUBAI] Dubai largest listed developer Emaar Properties has halted new building work after a construction boom in...

Dec 7, 2020 07:45 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS's Weber sees no deal with Credit Suisse in the near term

[ZURICH] UBS Group Chairman Axel Weber said that the bank doesn't expect to combine any time soon with Credit Suisse...

Dec 7, 2020 07:41 PM
Transport

Next year's Paris Airshow cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

[PARIS] Next year's Paris Airshow has been cancelled as the aerospace industry continues to weather the coronavirus...

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Government & Economy

China suspends beef imports from sixth Australian beef supplier

[BEIJING] China said on Monday it had suspended imports of beef from Australia's Meramist, the sixth supplier to...

Dec 7, 2020 07:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ezion unit wins US$83.4m contract to transport and install wind turbines

A WHOLLY-owned subsidiary of Ezion Holdings, Teras Offshore, has landed a contract for US$83.4 million from Foxwell...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

Giant Japanese steel mill signals pandemic-recovery taking root

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for