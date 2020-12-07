ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$21.38m

BUILDING maintenance firm ISOTeam has won contracts totalling S$21.38 million, which takes the total amount of projects secured in the year to date for the financial year to S$42.26 million.

Among the contracts, to be progressively completed by October 2022, is a S$10.5 million deal for an interior-rejuvenation project for one of the integrated resorts in Singapore, and four repair-and-redecoration projects worth about S$8.65 million, including works to 20 blocks in Holland Close, Holland Avenue, Holland Drive, Commonwealth Close and Commonwealth Drive.

Chief executive officer Anthony Koh said: "2020 has been a very challenging year for our industry, but we are very motivated by the latest contract wins and glad that the group is able to end the year on a good note.

"Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, the number of projects up for tender appears to be increasing, with the gradual resumption of construction activities. We will continue to pursue all leads in order to boost our order book and ensure that our resources are optimally utilised."

The counter closed at 13.7 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.01 cent.