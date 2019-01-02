You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISOTeam clinches S$26.3m contract from HDB

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 8:19 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BUILDING maintenance and estate upgrading company ISOTeam has been awarded a second Home Improvement Programme (HIP) project from the Housing and Development Board (HDB). 

The project is expected to be completed by June 2020 and has a contract value of around S$26.3 million. The upgrading works are for 35 HDB blocks across four precincts in Tampines, Jalan Bukit Merah/Silat Avenue and Kim Tian Place.

Chief executive Anthony Koh said that two of the group’s subsidiaries, Raymond Construction and ISOTeam Corporation, are qualified to tender for HIP projects.

He added: "With our growing track record in this area, the extension of the HIP scheme to around 230,000 HDB flats built between 1987 and 1997, and the introduction of HIP II, where every HDB flat is to be upgraded twice in its 99-year lease period, we are hopeful that there will be more HIP opportunities for ISOTeam in time to come.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In January 2017, ISOTeam clinched its first HIP contract valued at S$17.5 million for work on 19 HDB blocks.

Shares of ISOTeam closed flat at S$0.20 on Wednesday before the contract win was announced.

Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to build solar farms atop three Cache Logistics Trust warehouses

CITIC Envirotech clinches two EPC contracts worth 490m yuan

Formal Law Alliance Withers KhattarWong to be a fully integrated practice

Pan Ocean could see US$13b fall in sales from long-term Vale shipping contract

Hot stock: Silkroad Nickel shares up 14% up after married trade deal

Koon Holdings appoints new CFO

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
5 China’s property market strains the world
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

doc73glno7szvp1iybed28e_doc7312kif8ovofezgfdoj.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening