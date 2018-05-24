ISOTeam clinches seven new contracts worth S$52.6m

ISOTeam has secured seven new contracts totalling S$52.58 million that it expects to complete between June 2018 and September 2019.

The haul includes a S$46.54 million mega project split in two parts.

Under this project, ISOTeam will convert the existing retail, theatre lobby and theatre 2 at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort to a nightclub and restaurant cum bar with ancillary live entertainment across multiple floors at the resort by March 2019.

Also under this project, ISOTeam will complete a park connector at Tanjong Rhu Promenade by September 2019.

Chief executive Anthony Koh said: "The MBS project marks the single largest project ISOTeam has secured in our history, and the third project awarded. This is a testament to the trust and confidence that the group has gained, given our track record of A&A (addition and alteration) and interior design works for F&B (food and beverage) outlets in MBS such as The Bird and Lavo."