You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISOTeam clinches seven new contracts worth S$52.6m

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 8:25 AM
@marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ISOTeam has secured seven new contracts totalling S$52.58 million that it expects to complete between June 2018 and September 2019.

The haul includes a S$46.54 million mega project split in two parts.

Under this project, ISOTeam will convert the existing retail, theatre lobby and theatre 2 at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort to a nightclub and restaurant cum bar with ancillary live entertainment across multiple floors at the resort by March 2019.

Also under this project, ISOTeam will complete a park connector at Tanjong Rhu Promenade by September 2019.

Chief executive Anthony Koh said: "The MBS project marks the single largest project ISOTeam has secured in our history, and the third project awarded. This is a testament to the trust and confidence that the group has gained, given our track record of A&A (addition and alteration) and interior design works for F&B (food and beverage) outlets in MBS such as The Bird and Lavo."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Vard clinches contract to build stern trawler for 400m kroner

TT International gets time extension to report results, hold AGM

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

Debt restructuring - shift in attitude needed

Sunpower to get US$70m follow-on investment from 2 existing Chinese private equity investors

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports up 1.1% in Q1; full-year forecast maintained at 1-3% growth

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening