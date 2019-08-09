You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISOTeam's SG Bike buys Mobike's assets in Singapore for S$2.5m

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 4:29 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

ISOTeam on Friday said its unit is buying Mobike's bike-sharing licence and 25,000 bicycles in Singapore for S$2.54 million.

The unit, SG Bike, will also assume Mobike's liabilities to repay user deposits and prepayments to the tune of S$2.02 million. 

Mobike, once the largest player in the Singapore bike-sharing scene, was reported in March to be withdrawing from the Singapore market, following the failures of fellow operators oBike and ofo.

The firm had not committed to a date to leave the Singapore market, according to a Straits Times report. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to ISOTeam's exchange filing, SG Bike will pay Mobike the purchase consideration in cash. As for the assumed liabilities, SG Bike will pay "at its discretion". 

ISOTeam said the proposed acquisition will "enable SG Bike to expand its business and promote an active and environmental-friendly lifestyle by increasing its fleet of bikes".

"The proposed acquisition will also enable the company to enhance a strong foothold as the market leader in the bike sharing industry in Singapore," it said. 

Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering expects first-quarter loss

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

Avation plc thrives amid city-state's successful graft battle

RHTLaw seeks growth amid fee pressures and weak markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

CDL acquires full control of W Singapore-Sentosa Cove, Quayside Isle

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

nz_goldman_090846.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysia files charges against current, former directors of Goldman Sachs units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly