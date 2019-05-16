You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISR Capital still in the red for Q1; in midst of commercialising African rare earth mine

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 9:30 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ISR Capital reported a marginally deeper net loss of S$387,426 for its first quarter to March 31, versus a S$370,440 net loss for the year ago period.

Loss per share was 0.01 Singapore cent, the same as a year ago. The investment company's shares closed up 50 per cent, or S$0.001, at S$0.003 on Wednesday.

ISR attributed the loss mainly to the consolidation of financial statements of newly acquired Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Ltd (THM) and its wholly owned subsidiary Tantalum Rare Earth Malagasy SARLU into its first quarter financial statements.

No dividend was declared, the same as a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It reported no revenue for the quarter, versus a year-ago revenue of S$166,432, which was interest income earned on debt securities.

While the group had legally completed its acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in THM on Jan 3, 2019, it will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to ratify its previous waiver of a condition precedent for a cash flow budget and liquidity plan.

This after the Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm had told ISR Capital to do so before paying for the deal with some 747.3 million new shares.

The group has been working on preparatory planning for carrying out feasibility studies, including pilot production, on-site geological topography and environmental impact assessments. ISR Capital said it is an essential stage for the group to convert its exploration licence into a full mining licence before commercialisation can take place.

It was bullish on rare earth elements, saying that it is used in some of the world's fastest-growing industries including renewable energy, electric vehicles, telecommunications and defence. Moving upstream in the supply chain of these high-tech devices, at least seven key rare earth elements are key ingredients for the components used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, turbines and consumer electronics.

Companies & Markets

Midas court hearing date for winding-up application fixed for May 24

Utico offers town hall for Hyflux investors, wants to restart talks with PUB

Former IPCO, Soh Chee Wen served with civil complaint by Washington firm

Wing Tai issues S$150m 4.48% perpetual securities

IReit Global DPU down 1.1% to 0.89 euro cent for Q1

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico offers town hall for Hyflux investors, wants to restart talks with PUB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening