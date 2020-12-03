You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
PREMIUM
HOCK LOCK SIEW

It's a bumpy road for SingPost in the e-commerce arena

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

BT_20201203_CCSINGPOST_4352265.jpg
Even as SingPost has to compete with smaller and nimbler players, it is also taking some heat from the Big Boys such as FedEx and UPS.
BT FILE PHOTO

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) is having some trouble generating profits from its growing e-commerce logistics business, and given the money that startups are pouring into this space, it is easy to see why.

The mainboard-listed company reported growth in e-commerce volumes in the half-year...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

China edges past US as Europe's top trade partner

[PARIS] China pushed past the United States in the third quarter to become the European Union's top trade partner,...

Dec 3, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Total Covid cases in Americas up by 30% in one month

[WASHINGTON] The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases surged by nearly 30 per cent across the Americas in just one...

Dec 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February

[WASHINGTON] The US hopes to have immunised 100 million people against Covid-19 by the end of February, a top...

Dec 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Biden set to revamp US trade tactics - but not policy

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden undoubtedly has plans to roll back many of President Donald Trump's policies...

Dec 3, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal as talks grind on

[BRUSSELS] Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Wednesday he can not guarantee he will strike a trade...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for