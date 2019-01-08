You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

It's now 'America First' when it comes to market volatility

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

AS THE world's largest and deepest equity market, the US tends to be the relatively steady hand among volatile peers. Not anymore.

The country is at the epicentre of global market anxieties from trade to monetary tightening and an economic slowdown. The US gauge of future volatility, the VIX, has exceeded the equivalents in Europe, Hong Kong and even emerging markets a few times over the past month. This is an anomaly that has become more commonplace since the market selloff in February 2018.

And it's not just a matter of expectations. In terms of historical swings, the S&P 500's 20-day realised volatility jumped to the highest versus the Euro Stoxx 50's since the financial crisis, and the highest versus the Hang Seng Index in seven years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Catalysts from across the pond "have been the drivers of this correction," said Ankit Gheedia, a strategist at BNP Paribas SA in London. "There have been a lot of concerns about a US slowdown, the US tech sector, how inflation affects profitability."

While US stocks initially took trade tensions in stride to lead global gains, confidence started to buckle in October amid growing fears that rising rates would weigh on growth. Soon thereafter, other risks became more salient: the unresolved trade conflict with China, a slowing tech sector, and a partial government shutdown - all coming from America.

With monetary conditions tightening, economic momentum slowing, and as the opposition takes the helm of the House of Representatives, concerns about US political risks are rising, according to Maarten Geerdink, head of European equities at NN Investment Partners, which oversees about US$277 billion in assets.

"Donald Trump seems to be playing chess on multiple boards at the same time with the Chinese, with the Democrats, with the Europeans, with the Russians and so forth," he said. There is a bit more political risk now, compared with the past year, "simply because the economy seems to be switching one gear lower". BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening