iX Biopharma gets Israel patent for drug delivery technology

CATALIST-LISTED iX Biopharma has been granted a patent in Israel for its WaferiX drug delivery technology, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The patent, which expires on Oct 11, 2033, will provide key intellectual property protection for the company's WaferiX delivery technology platform in the country, it added.

In its filing, iX Biopharma also said it had been issued a patent for WaferiX in the US, which will expire on Oct 26, 2030. This follows the company's June 9 announcement that it had received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the technology.

With the Israel patent, the intellectual property rights for iX Biopharma's sublingual wafer technology is now secured in all key markets, including the US, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, the pharmaceutical company said.

WaferiX is a multiple drug carrier platform technology that allows pharmacologically active compounds, such as ketamine and sildenafil, to be administered sublingually (placed under the tongue) and delivered "safely, conveniently and rapidly" into the bloodstream, it added.

Shares of iX Biopharma ended Friday flat at S$0.22.