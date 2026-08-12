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Jane Street repaying US$5.5 billion loan in overhaul of debt load

Jane Street has been buoyed by volatile markets as well as private, longer-term investments in AI and tech firms

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Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 09:43 AM
    • In addition to debt revamp, Jane Street is expected to use some of the proceeds to fund technology infrastructure and expand its trading strategies.
    • In addition to debt revamp, Jane Street is expected to use some of the proceeds to fund technology infrastructure and expand its trading strategies. PHOTO: REUTERS

    JANE Street is repaying US$5.5 billion of floating-rate loans as part of a broader overhaul of its US$11 billion debt load. 

    The market-making giant is also poised to refinance US$5.6 billion of bonds via US$14.6 billion of new senior-secured notes that will mature in 2031, 2033 and 2036, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Tuesday (Aug 11).

    In addition to debt revamp, Jane Street is expected to use some of the proceeds to fund technology infrastructure and expand its trading strategies, according to a separate note from Fitch Ratings.

    A representative for Jane Street declined to comment.

    S&P rated the upcoming debt deal BB, two rungs below investment grade, noting Jane Street’s “record of strong profitability” and the “increased scale and scope of its trading franchise.”

    Fitch’s long-term issuer default rating for Jane Street is BBB-, the lowest investment-grade level.

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    Jane Street, which generated a record US$39.6 billion of trading revenue in 2025, is in talks with firms including Pacific Investment Management about providing the financing, Bloomberg previously reported.

    Jane Street has been buoyed by volatile markets as well as private, longer-term investments in artificial intelligence and technology firms. 

    Closely held companies such as Jane Street do not need to publicly disclose financial results. But in recent years the firm and some of its market-making peers have tapped the public debt markets, requiring them to provide quarterly updates to their lenders. A refinancing could limit their disclosures to a smaller group of investors. BLOOMBERG

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