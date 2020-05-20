Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects full-year revenue in FY2020 to be comparable to a year ago, but that its net profit after tax will be lower than that in FY2019.
The owner of several Japanese food and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes