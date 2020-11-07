Japan household spending, wages slump as Covid-19 pain lingers

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Tokyo
JAPAN'S household spending slumped in September from a year earlier and real wages slid for the seventh straight month, data showed on Friday, a sign that sluggish domestic demand will continue to drag on any recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
The data underscores...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes