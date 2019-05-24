You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Japanese firms among biggest victims of US ban on Huawei

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE electronics component makers, such as Taiyo Yuden Co and TDK Corp, are among the biggest victims of the US-China trade war as the Trump administration bans US companies from working with Huawei Technologies Co.

Taiyo Yuden stock tumbled 26 per cent this month, heading for its steepest monthly drop since June 2016, and TDK plunged 23 per cent, set for the worst month since October 2008. They are among May's worst decliners in the Nikkei 225 Stock Average. Both companies are estimated to get about 10 per cent of their sales from Huawei, according to Mizuho Securities Co.

Tech and chip shares have slumped as US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his battle with China for dominance of 5G technology networks. The president signed an order last week that's expected to restrict Huawei and fellow Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp from selling their equipment in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The turmoil may spread to more Japanese companies as the US mulls cutting off the flow of vital American technology to five Chinese firms including Hikvision and Megvii, widening a dragnet beyond Huawei to include leaders in video surveillance.

"There's a tendency that the technology battle between the US and China will intensify," said Masahiro Ayukai, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co in Tokyo. "China is refraining from taking sanctions for now, but the market is staying alert." BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Pacific Star sheds aluminium business to focus on property

SIAS does not hold itself out to be a regulator

Boustead Projects' earnings dip 2% to S$5.7m in Q4

China stocks at the mercy of foreigners like never before

Search is on again for Singapore's fastest growing companies

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening