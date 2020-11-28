Japan's ANA issuing shares to raise US$3.2b for 787 jet purchases

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Tokyo
JAPAN'S biggest airline ANA Holdings said on Friday it will issue new shares to raise US$3.2 billion, much of which will be used to fund its orders of fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets.
Like other big global airlines ANA has been making cost cuts, including pay...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes