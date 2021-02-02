 Japfa completes disposal of 80% interest in Greenfields Dairy Singapore, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Japfa completes disposal of 80% interest in Greenfields Dairy Singapore

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 9:49 PM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

AGRI-FOOD company Japfa completed the disposal of 80 per cent interest in Greenfields Dairy Singapore (GDS) on Tuesday, it said in an exchange filing.

The company had announced in December that it was selling 80 per cent of its South-east Asia-branded dairy business to affiliates of private equity firms TPG and Northstar Group for US$236 million in a strategic partnership.

Japfa previously said it would retain 20 per cent of the shareholding in GDS, the holding company of its Greenfields dairy business. It will continue to support TPG and Northstar in the management of the business.

In the filing on Tuesday, Japfa said it intends to utilise part of the consideration received to pay a special interim dividend of S$0.10 per share. Japfa had in December announced its intention for the special interim dividend, but said that further details on the dividend, if declared, would be announced only after completion.

The company said on Tuesday it will declare the special interim dividend and its book-closure date when it releases its FY2020 full-year financial results around the end of this month.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japfa shares closed at S$0.91 on Tuesday, up 1.7 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CFM Holdings warns of higher net loss for H1 2021

Sunpower Group wins 141m yuan manufacturing and services contract

Keppel launches China logistics property fund with 1.4b yuan initial commitment

MAS and SGX RegCo flag risks linked to trading incited by online discussion forums

Ascendas Reit H2 DPU falls 0.9% to 7.418 Singapore cents

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SATS to 'add' with higher S$4.30 TP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

CFM Holdings warns of higher net loss for H1 2021

METAL-STAMPING firm CFM Holdings expects to record a higher net loss after tax for the half-year ended Dec 31, due...

Feb 2, 2021 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore PMI improves further in January, though electronics growth eases

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sentiment continued to improve in January, up from December and marking the seventh month...

Feb 2, 2021 08:15 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong posts largest retail sales slump on record in 2020

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong posted its worst-ever retail sales slump last year as the Covid-19 pandemic battered tourism...

Feb 2, 2021 08:05 PM
Consumer

ByteDance sues arch-rival Tencent over alleged monopolies

[BEIJING] ByteDance sued Tencent Holdings over alleged monopolies in its WeChat and QQ platforms, escalating a feud...

Feb 2, 2021 08:00 PM
Government & Economy

Japan extends virus emergency by a month for Tokyo, other cities

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has extended a state of emergency covering Tokyo and other major...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong posts largest retail sales slump on record in 2020

ByteDance sues arch-rival Tencent over alleged monopolies

Japan extends virus emergency by a month for Tokyo, other cities

Sunpower Group wins 141m yuan manufacturing and services contract

Keppel launches China logistics property fund with 1.4b yuan initial commitment

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for