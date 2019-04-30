You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Japfa Limited Q1 profit falls 53.1% to US$7.8m

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 10:22 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

LOWER broiler average selling prices due to lower than expected poultry demand eroded results for Indonesia agri-food firm Japfa Limited in its first quarter.

Net profit dropped 53.1 per cent to US$7.8 million for the three months ended March 31 from the US$16.7 million posted in the previous corresponding period, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday evening.

Earnings per share sank to 0.42 US cents from 0.95 US cents in the year-ago period.

However, for the three months ended March 31, revenue increased 7.8 per cent to US$911.2 million from the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The expansion in revenue was mainly attributable to higher sales volumes across the Indonesian animal protein segment - PT Japfa Tbk, its animal protein other (APO) business segment and dairy.

Net asset value per share edged up to US$0.43 as at March 31, from US$0.42, three months ago.

Japfa Limited shares closed unchanged at S$0.64 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Trust Q2 DPS down 11.5%

Creative Technology swings into black with Q3 net profit of US$10m

CEO of LMIRT manager steps down, deputy CEO to take over

Capitaland Q1 net profit falls 7.4 per cent to S$295.6m

CSE Global announces constitution of investment committee; changes to existing board committees

Singapore Airlines and SATS renew aviation services contracts for five years

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc7551z5ahn9k6l7fvfho_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

doc7558l6syf0o11ses1p2k_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening