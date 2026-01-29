The Business Times

Jardine C&C group MD Benjamin Birks to step down in April

Successor has not yet been named, but will be announced in due course.

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 05:50 PM
    • Benjamin Birks, group managing director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage has held this post for since October 2019, according to the company’s website. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed Jardine Cycle & Carriage (Jardine C&C) group managing director Benjamin Birks will step down from his role on Apr 30 to pursue new opportunities.

    Birks, who also serves as the executive director of the company, will officially vacate his position following the conclusion of the Jardine C&C annual general meeting.

    He has held this post since October 2019, indicated the company’s website.

    The company noted in a bourse filing on Thursday (Jan 29) that the successor for the 52-year-old has not yet been named, but will be announced in due course.

    Jardine C&C’s chairman Samuel Tsien said that under Birks’ stewardship, “portfolio companies have enhanced our market presence in their respective countries”. 

    Shares of Jardine C&C closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.22 lower at S$31.78 on Thursday.

