You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jardine C&C shares slump on earnings miss; 'slower growth' outlook

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 3:47 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage shares fell as much as 10.7 per cent on Thursday after full-year earnings missed street estimates. 

On Wednesday evening, the group reported a core profit of US$858 million for 2018, up 11.5 per cent from 2017. The shares last changed hands at S$33.30 as at 3.28pm, down $3.33 or 9.09 per cent.

In its outlook statement, chairman Ben Keswick cautioned that Jardine C&C's main profit contributor, Astra International "is likely to face a number of macroeconomic and commercial headwinds in 2019, while the group’s direct motor interests and other strategic interests may also see slower growth”.

Astra is South-east Asia’s largest automotive group. It contributed US$718.7 million to Jardine C&C's bottom line in 2018, up 15.5 per cent from 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But net income from Astra’s automotive division dipped 4 per cent to US$597 million, owing to lower operating margins despite higher automotive sales.

The group said: "The wholesale market for cars was 7 per cent higher in the year compared to 2017 at 1.2 million units. Astra’s car sales were 1 per cent higher at 582,000 units, but increased competition resulted in a decline in market share from 54 per cent to 51 per cent."

Meanwhile, the wholesale market for motorcycles increased by 8 per cent to 6.4 million units. Astra Honda Motor’s domestic sales rose by 9 per cent to 4.8 million units, with its market share stable at 75 per cent. 

Jardine C&C also has a regional automotive presence through its direct motor interests, which contributed US$144.6 million to core earnings for 2018, up 19.2 per cent from 2017.

Under this division, wholly owned unit Cycle & Carriage Singapore is one of the leading automotive groups in Singapore.

Though Cycle & Carriage Singapore's earnings grew 8 per cent to US$62 million last year on improved margins, passenger car sales fell 7 per cent to 13,300 units.

The Singapore passenger car market fell by 13 per cent to 80,300 units, following a decrease in the number of certificates of entitlement issued, the group said. Still, the group's passenger car market share improved from 16 per cent to 17 per cent, it said.

Companies & Markets

China Gaoxian receives SGX delisting notice, must provide exit offer

CAO Q4 net profit rises 22.9% to US$18.7m on higher oil prices

Sunpower Group fiscal 2018 profit doubles to 320.5m yuan

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

Attilan unable to meet fund investor's S$2m put

Ocean Sky International warns of fiscal 2018 net loss

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

SL_vnt_280219_43.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening