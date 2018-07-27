You are here
Jason Holdings' founder and ex-CEO Jason Sim charged with cheating
He is accused of cheating several banks of over S$5 million between 2011 and 2015
Singapore
FORMER chief executive officer and executive director of Jason Holdings, Jason Sim Chon Ang, has been charged in the State Courts for allegedly cheating banks of over S$5 million over four years.
Sim, 52, who founded the wood floor specialist, faces 16 cheating charges,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg