You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jasper: Responds to SGX it has sufficient financial support to continue operating

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 10:26 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

JASPER Investments said on Wednesday that it possesses sufficient financial support to maintain the company as a going-concern, and that its shares should not be suspended.

This was in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which also asked the company to provide its board and audit committee’s (AC) opinion on whether or not the company’s risk management systems are "adequate and effective", to which Jasper said its board and AC believe it is.

Regarding its going-concern issue, the group said that it believes it can continue operating after accounting for revenue from works - expected to start in the "near term" - relating to marine transport projects. This is also based on its current financial year’s cash flow budget and projected requirements.

Moreover, the group has written assurance from its major shareholder Polaris Nine that it would provide sufficient funding to meet the day-to-day compliance and operational costs for the current financial year if required.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Giving an update on a previously reported delay in its China infrastructure projects, the group said that the first deployment of vessels involved in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is expected to take place no later than Aug 31, barring unforeseen circumstances. The commencement of works will coincide with the vessel deployment.

Meanwhile, following a further check with Barten Construction & Trading, reclamation works for its Hong Kong International Airport project are expected to start in the third quarter or early part of the fourth quarter this year, barring unforeseen circumstances.

This is due to several administrative and logistical matters which need to be sorted out prior to the start of the project.

Barten, which Jasper has a collaboration with, is the designated operator for related logistics and transportation works in connection with reclamation works at the Hong Kong International Airport Project (Third Runway System).

Considering the upcoming works, Jasper’s board said that suspending the group’s shares would affect the group’s ability to raise funds from capital markets to support its expansion and growth following the initial commencement of works.

The SGX had asked for the board’s opinion on whether or not trading of the company’s shares should be suspended as per listing rule 1303(3).

Jasper said its board had confirmed that all material information had been disclosed for the trading of the company’s shares to continue in an orderly manner.

Jasper shares closed at S$0.006 on Tuesday, up 0.2 Singapore cent or 50 per cent, before the announcement was made. The group has been put on the SGX watch list since December 2018 for failing to meet the minimum trading price entry criterion.

Companies & Markets

P5 Capital substantial shareholders to sell stakes for S$10m; shares jump 90.9%

ISOTeam to buy group of 6 construction management firms for S$24m

Frasers Property unit to issue S$200m fixed-rate subordinated perps above par

MTQ back in the black with S$767,000 Q1 profit

Yoma Strategic Q1 loss widens to US$13.3m on lower real estate revenue, higher expenses

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

Jul 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Venture Corp, Sembcorp, Frasers Property, Yoma, ISOTeam, MTQ

nz_cbd_240859.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents hit 10-year high: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly