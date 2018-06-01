You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

JEP Holdings appoints executive chairman Andy Luong as acting CEO, replacing Adam Lau who has stepped down

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 10:54 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

CATALIST-LISTED JEP Holdings has appointed Andy Luong, its executive chairman, as acting chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from June 1, it said.

Mr Luong replaces Adam Lau Fook Hong, who has stepped down from the position and also from the board and its nominating committee.

On his new appointment, Mr Luong said, "I am excited to take up this new role at this pivotal point in the company's history which spans almost 30 years.

"Moving ahead, we will be focused on growing the aerospace business which is an area we lead in. JEP has also made a modest turnaround to profitability in its latest financial results in FY2017. We aim to continue to do better, to invest in our future while delivering on our goals."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Luong added: "We thank Mr Lau for his contributions over the years and his efforts in building JEP to what it is today. We are grateful for his invaluable advice, guidance and contributions during his tenure on the board."

Separately, the provider of precision machining and engineering solutions on Friday appointed RHT Capital to act as its continuing sponsor from June 4, in place of Stamford Corporate Services (SCS).

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Friday evening, JEP said: "The reason for the change of sponsorship is that the company has recently undergone a change of management and the new management team has made the commercial decision to bring in a new sponsor.

"The board would like to express its appreciation to SCS for its past guidance and sponsorship as a continuing sponsor."

JEP shares closed S$0.008 or 4.1 per cent lower at S$0.189 on Friday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Oceanus Group files application with SGX to be removed from watch-list for the fulfilment of the financial exit criteria

Lim Ming Yan, president and group CEO of CapitaLand, to retire on Dec 31

ACRA approves Genting Singapore's application to change domicile to Singapore and its name change

Centurion Corp plans to buy UK student housing project for £18.7m

BM Mobility files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap below SGX watch-list threshold

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

modi.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review

modi.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

BM Mobility files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap below SGX watch-list threshold

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening