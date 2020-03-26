Jetstar crew offered temporary jobs amid suspension of flights

LOW-COST carrier Jetstar Asia announced on Thursday that more than a third of its crew have taken up temporary jobs at public agencies and private-sector institutions.

This comes as the carrier looks to support its crew during its temporary suspension of flights. The contract positions offered to crew members range for a period of one to six months.

"This allows our crew the opportunity to work and support themselves, contribute to the community and also be ready to return to their full-time positions when we are ready to resume flying," said Jetstar in its statement.

Crew members have been offered roles as safe-distancing ambassadors and "SG Clean" ambassadors at the Singapore Food Agency and National Environment Agency respectively. They will primarily be deployed to coffee shops and hawker centres to advise patrons on safe-distancing requirements, and the importance of practising good social norms and personal habits.

Some staff have also been offered jobs as health-care assistants by Raffles Medical Group, where they will be stationed at the airport to monitor and direct passengers who may need assistance.

"Jetstar Asia's crew's reputation for providing the highest levels of customer service has meant that our people have been highly sought-after when it comes to filling these roles. These new contract positions are critical roles to help Singapore prevent the spread of Covid-19," said Bara Pasupathi, chief executive officer of Jetstar Asia.

On the government's wage-support package, Jetstar said that it appreciates "their ongoing support of the aviation industry during this very challenging time".