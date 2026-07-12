The Business Times
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TOPLINE

From jewellery recycling to digital gold trading – ValueMax eyes deeper presence across Singapore’s gold supply chain

It intends to build its profile as a customer-facing bullion retailer

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Benicia Tan

Published Sun, Jul 12, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Yeah Lee Ching, managing director for retail and trading at ValueMax, says the company is well-positioned to defend its market share, given its multi-generational history and expertise in the local market.
    • Yeah Lee Ching, managing director for retail and trading at ValueMax, says the company is well-positioned to defend its market share, given its multi-generational history and expertise in the local market. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Amid increasing competition in Singapore’s precious metals market, pawnbroking chain ValueMax Group intends to deepen its presence across the gold supply chain – from jewellery recycling to digital gold trading.

    The mainboard-listed company has diversified its earnings base by repositioning itself beyond its traditional pawnbroking business. Over the decades, it has expanded into retail, trading of jewellery and gold, and moneylending.

    As the business grows, it is actively adapting to changing consumer preferences, Yeah Lee Ching, managing director for retail and trading at ValueMax, told The Business Times.

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