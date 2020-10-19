You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jiutian Chemical proposes up to S$10.3m share placement

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 1:55 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

JIUTIAN Chemical is looking to raise up to about S$10.3 million through a non-underwritten placement of up to 170 million new shares at an issue price of 6.03 Singapore cents apiece.

The issue price represents a discount of approximately 5.63 per cent of the volume weighted average price of 6.39 cents for trades done on the Singapore Exchange last Thursday, the last full market day before the placement agreement was signed.

Through the proposed placement, Jiutian Chemical is looking to strengthen its financial position and improve its shareholder profile, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The Catalist-listed firm, which produces coal-based fine chemicals, on Friday entered into a placement agreement with placement agent CGS-CIMB Securities (Singapore). It will pay CGS-CIMB a placement commission equal to 2.25 per cent of the issue price for each placement share.

All the net proceeds - estimated at close to S$10 million - will be used for general working capital, which may include investments in asset enhancement and improvement if needed.

SEE ALSO

NEA, Shell to explore feasibility of chemically recycling Singapore's plastic waste

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The placement is not underwritten and will be undertaken by way of an exempt offering in Singapore in accordance with Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Future Act.

The placement shares, assuming all are placed out, will represent about 8.55 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital of the company.

The shares will be allotted and issued under the general share issue mandate which Jiutian Chemical shareholders granted at the June 23 annual general meeting.

Shares of Jiutian Chemical rose 0.2 cent or 3.1 per cent to trade at 6.6 cents as at 1.50pm on Monday. The stock was the second most actively traded by volume on the Singapore bourse, with 81.9 million shares changing hands by then. At 11.51am on Monday, the company had requested to lift a trading halt it called on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 01:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Lufax may find three's a China fintech IPO crowd

[HONG KONG] Lufax may struggle to stand out in a small but influential group. It is the third Chinese financial...

Oct 19, 2020 01:45 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Jan-Sept fiscal deficit at 4.16% of GDP on higher spending

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's budget deficit was estimated at 682.1 trillion rupiah (S$63.22 billion) in the January-...

Oct 19, 2020 01:42 PM
Government & Economy

Japan, Vietnam reach broad agreement on transfer of defence gear

[HANOI] Japan and Vietnam agreed on Monday to strengthen security and economic ties, including an agreement in...

Oct 19, 2020 01:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

CASH receipts from the 10.3 trillion rupiah (S$950 million) sale of 6,050 telecommunication towers by Singapore...

Oct 19, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore 'firing on all cylinders' to attract MNCs; capabilities can be acquired over time: Chan

ATTRACTING global heavyweights remains a key prong of Singapore's strategy to create more jobs and keep the labour...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for