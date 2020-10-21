JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong charged with misappropriating S$17.5m from CW Group

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun was charged on Tuesday with misappropriating S$17.5 million belonging to CW Group Holdings, which was delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier this month.
These charges have come a year after the 43-year-old...
