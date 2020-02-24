You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 12 charges over Allied Tech's S$33m

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 9:43 AM
UPDATED Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 10:00 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun was charged on Monday with another 12 counts, all in relation to Catalist-listed precision engineering firm Allied Technologies' S$33 million missing funds.

One of the charges alleges that the 42-year-old forged the signature of his firm's senior partner Vincent Lim on a cheque for S$33.15 million on April 15 last year.

His remaining 11 charges were all for alleged criminal breach of trust (CBT) as a lawyer of Allied Tech's escrow funds that were reportedly missing last May. The funds, allegedly misappropriated between October 2017 and August 2018, amounted to about S$33.83 million, according to court documents seen on Monday.

In May 2019, Allied Tech had disclosed in a bourse filing that about S$33 million of funds were taken out of an escrow account managed by JLC Advisors, possibly at Ong's instruction.

The CBT charges he was slapped with on Monday are for the most serious CBT offence under the Penal Code. The punishment for the crime under Section 409 of the Penal Code is imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, as well as a fine.

SEE ALSO

Allied Tech independent directors assisting in CAD probe

The fresh charges that were arraigned on Monday came after the executives and directors of Allied Technologies in January said they are rendering assistance in investigations. The latest charges bring the total number that Ong faces to 38.

Ong is being remanded, and the next mention of the case is April 7.

Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical FY2019 profit falls 15.2% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

CapitaLand to release 1-month security deposits for mall tenants as part of virus relief package

Singapore Medical Group posts 25.1% rise in Q4 profit

ST Engineering Q4 profit rises 36.2% to S$169.5m

SPH to buy 5 aged care assets in Japan for 5.26b yen

Slow recovery for Singapore companies with China operations amid outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 09:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical FY2019 profit falls 15.2% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

RAFFLES Medical Group on Monday posted a 15.2 per cent drop in net profit to S$60.3 million for the full year ended...

Feb 24, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares started the week on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index falling 19.03 points or 0.6 per cent...

Feb 24, 2020 08:55 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, SPH, CapitaLand, Raffles Medical, Wing Tai, Hong Leong Asia

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Feb 24, 2020 08:51 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to release 1-month security deposits for mall tenants as part of virus relief package

TO ease cash flows for all its mall tenants amid the virus outbreak, CapitaLand on Monday said it will release one...

Feb 24, 2020 08:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group posts 25.1% rise in Q4 profit

SINGAPORE Medical Group on Monday posted a 25.1 per cent rise in its fourth quarter net profit to S$3.7 million, up...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly