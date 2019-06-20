JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

When Jeffrey Ong was arrested in the hotel, he allegedly possessed a stolen Malaysian passport, whose owner is a 43-year-old Chinese male.

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun tried to leave for Malaysia on May 13 via the Tuas Checkpoint after he was pressed by partners of his law firm into accounting for unauthorised withdrawals of clients' money, the Court heard on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Singaporean lawyer was also charged with 13 fresh forgery charges, which allege that he forged bank statements from October 2017 to February 2018, and from July 2018 to February 2019.

The statements were said to be used for the purpose of cheating one Chan Yi Zhang into believing that about US$4.86 million in respect of Airtrust (Singapore) Limited and Wrangwell Limited settlement, was still held by JLC Advisors in escrow and unused in the bank account. The charges did not say who Chan Yi Zhang is.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nicholas Khoo on Thursday in objecting to bail application from Ong, also revealed how the latter left Singapore and how he avoided being tracked down. Ong was said to have travelled to Malaysia by a car driven by a friend called Nicholas.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Then he met Nicholas's friend Dennis in Malaysia, who provided lodging to him for two to three days. Thereafter, he moved to a hotel in Cheras in Kuala Lumpur. But he did not pay for the hotel room with credit cards. Meanwhile, he had been using a China SIM card for his handphone for communication.

When he was arrested in the hotel, he allegedly possessed a stolen Malaysian passport, whose owner is a 43-year-old Chinese male.

DPP Khoo told the District Court that these showed that Ong is a "high flight risk" and should not be allowed to be bailed out.

On the other hand, Ong's lawyer Jennifer Sia said her client hoped to be bailed out to spend time with his very young son as well as to settle personal matters.

However, the judge accepted prosecution's submissions and denied Ong bail. The matter would be for mentioned on July 11.

With the fresh charges, Ong now faces 22 charges in total - for now.

He was wanted by the Singapore police after Catalist-listed precision engineering firm Allied Technologies reported missing S$33 million funds held in escrow by JLC Advisors. So far, none of the charges Ong is facing are related to Allied Tech's matter.