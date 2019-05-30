Joyas non-exec director sells more than a third of stake, no longer substantial shareholder

JOYAS International Holdings non-executive director Kwok Chin Phang has sold off more than a third of his shareholding in the company, reducing his stake to 3.7 per cent from 6 per cent.

Mr Kwok, who is no longer a substantial shareholder, disposed of S$88,000 worth of shares in an off-market transaction on May 29.

The sale was for 44 million shares at S$0.002 apiece, the same as Joyas's share price as at 1.09pm on Thursday.

The thinly-traded stock's share price has remained unchanged since April 5.

The total number of voting shares for the metal gift and jewellery producer stands at 1.9 billion.