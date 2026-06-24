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JPMorgan appoints new co-heads for South-east Asia investment banking

Kelvin Goh and Alfons Halim will jointly lead this area in a region the bank views as strategically important

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Jun 24, 2026 · 06:58 PM
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    • In 2025, JPMorgan ranked second for equity capital market underwriting, and third for dealmaking activity in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group published in January.
    • In 2025, JPMorgan ranked second for equity capital market underwriting, and third for dealmaking activity in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group published in January. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] JPMorgan has appointed two of its senior bankers as co-heads of its South-east investment banking business, effective immediately.

    Kelvin Goh, head of the Asia-Pacific financial institutions group, and Alfons Halim, head of Asia-Pacific real estate for investment banking, will retain their current roles and take on the additional titles of co-heads, a JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday (Jun 24).

    The pair will remain based in Singapore.

    The move comes as Vineet Mishra, the bank’s current head of South-east investment banking, will relocate to London from Singapore to take on a new senior role in the bank’s private capital advisory and solutions team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

    Mishra joined JPMorgan in 2011, and has headed the investment banking team in South-east Asia for the last five years. In his new role, he will originate and execute transactions while supporting the broader franchise.

    Goh joined JPMorgan in 2022 to lead coverage of its Asia-Pacific financial institutions business; Halim has led the bank’s real estate business since 2024.

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    The pair will bring a combination of industry expertise and client relationships to oversee a region that the bank views as a strategically important market.

    In 2025, JPMorgan ranked second for equity capital market underwriting, and third for dealmaking activity in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group published in January.

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