You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

JPMorgan to phase China govt bonds into some benchmark bond indexes

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

JPMorgan Chase & Co will start a phased inclusion of Chinese government bonds into some of its benchmark indexes, potentially ushering in a fresh wave of inflows into the world's second-largest bond market.

China's weight will be capped at 10 per cent of the GBI-EM global diversified and narrow diversified indexes. The inclusion will begin on Feb 28, 2020, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group analysts earlier estimated that such a move could lead to about US$3 billion of inflows into China's bond market a month.

China has steadily opened access to its onshore debt, and in April the country's domestic bonds began a phased-in inclusion in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index. Bloomberg LP is the owner of that bond index, and also owns Bloomberg News.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A third index provider, FTSE Russell, is scheduled to announce its decisions regarding changes in its WGBI gauge later this month. Goldman calculated that FTSE Russell inclusion of Chinese bonds could see US$6 billion to US$7.5 billion a month in extra inflows from overseas. Last month, overseas investors bought 25 billion yuan (S$4.8 billion) of onshore Chi-nese bonds, according to ChinaBond data - even as the yuan posted its biggest monthly fall since the 1990s.

Some US$202 billion of assets track the GBI-EM global diversified benchmark, according to JPMorgan. China inclusion will take 10 months, with a one per cent addition per month, the bank said.

JPMorgan will construct indexes that exclude China "to provide investors with alternatives as required", the bank said.

"The pace of capital inflows into the onshore bond market will accelerate, with more passive funds buying the debt and some others betting on a narrowing of the now wide China-US interest-rate gap," said Zhaopeng Xing, a markets economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Venture capital fundraising in Asean is on course to match 2018 record

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Yangzijiang inks new orders for 5 vessels

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger takes effect; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

Nordic Group to buy environmental engineering firm Envipure for S$14-15.5m

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BT_20190905_SPDEEP5_3883560.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Technology

Old money, young talent a potent mix to take Singapore's deep-tech scene forward: panellists

BP_Elections Department_050919_1.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Boundaries panel formed in first formal step towards next Singapore GE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly