You are here
JTC enters new industrial revolution with 3 key commitments
These are to embrace ambitious visions, build on ties with counterpart agencies and businesses, and to embrace Singapore's development model
Singapore
IN the face of uncertain global geopolitics, accelerating technological revolution and changing domestic demographics, government agency and industrial landlord JTC has spelt out three key commitments at this critical juncture of a new industrial revolution.
It will
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg