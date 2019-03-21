You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Judicial manager appointed for JES International

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 11:44 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

A JUDICIAL manager has been appointed for Chinese shipbuilding and engineering firm JES International following its application for judicial management in February.

The High Court has appointed Yit Chee Wah of FTI Consulting (Singapore) as judicial manager after JES's application was heard in Court on Wednesday, the company said in a regulatory filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Mr Yit will manage the affairs, business and property of the mainboard-listed China-based company.

Judicial management is a court-supervised temporary rescue procedure where a distressed company is managed by a judicial manager in an attempt to help the company to survive, get a scheme approved or more advantageous realisation of assets of the company versus that in a liquidation.

Trading in JES's shares has been suspended since March 4, 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Frasers Property and FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

IEV Holdings' former VP files wrongful dismissal claim in Malaysia

Manhattan Resources: Higher trade, other payables from longer credit terms, accrued expenses

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening