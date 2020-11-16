You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 11:00 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a preliminary review of its financial results for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2020.

This is because the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global economy; and correspondingly, the group's business operations across its key markets in Singapore and China.

"The net loss is mainly due to a substantial decline in revenue due to much reduced dine-in crowds in restaurants, unprecedented pandemic containment measures, including border controls, travel bans, lockdowns/circuit breaker equivalent measures and social distancing measures; less than proportionate decline in key expenses; and impairment losses on certain group assets," it said in a disclosure to the Singapore Exchange.

The board expects the group's financial performance to continue to be affected depending on the duration of the pandemic, when borders will reopen for general travel, and also the lifting of social distancing measures to boost dining-in capacity and demand.

Meanwhile, the management has implemented cost and risk management measures while setting aside reserves to build up its capabilities for the future, it said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Jumbo Group will release its FY20 financial results by Nov 29, 2020.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

Nov 16, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Businessman Mark Wee makes offer for Blumont at 80% discount

BUSINESSMAN Mark Wee Liang Yee has triggered a mandatory unconditional cash offer to buy out Blumont Group after...

Nov 16, 2020 10:53 PM
Consumer

Home Depot to buy HD Supply Holdings in US$8b deal

[ATLANTA] Home Depot said on Monday it would buy industrial goods wholesaler HD Supply Holdings in a deal valued at...

Nov 16, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St up as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5...

Nov 16, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Support for effective vaccine and rules-based multilateral trading system crucial ahead of G20 Summit: Lawrence Wong

[SINGAPORE] Singapore hopes the Group of 20 (G20) Summit this weekendwill boost support for the World Health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for