Jumbo opens 2nd Tsui Wah outlet in Singapore at Orchard Rd

JUMBO Group has opened its second Tsui Wah outlet in Singapore at The Heeren along Orchard Road.

Tsui Wah is a restaurant offering Hong Kong dishes.

The new outlet occupies a total floor area of over 4,800 square feet, with a seating capacity of 192 seats comprising quick service, alfresco, and indoor dining areas.

The first Tsui Wah outlet, located at Clarke Quay, was opened by the group in June last year.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1967, Tsui Wah - which has about 70 outlets - spans China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. In Singapore, it is a franchise by Vista F&B Services Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Tsui Wah Holdings Limited and Jumbo.