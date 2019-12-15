You are here

Jumbo opens first Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh, Xinyao Hainanese Chicken rice outlets in Shanghai

Sun, Dec 15, 2019 - 8:58 PM
JUMBO Group announced on Sunday the opening of its first NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh and Xinyao Hainanese Chicken Rice outlets in Shanghai.

Both outlets are located at the Shanghai One International Trade Centre (ITC) and are wholly owned and managed by the group.

The opening of the group's first NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh outlet in Shanghai follows the launch of four such outlets in Taiwan in the span of 15 months.

Together with its outlets in Singapore and Taiwan, the opening of the Shanghai outlet brings the total number of NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh outlets in the region to nine.

Xinyao Hainanese Chicken Rice is a new addition to the group's F&B portfolio.

In Shanghai, the two outlets have a combined seating capacity of 110 persons, with NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh offering a seating area of up to 68 persons, while Xinyao can seat up to 42 persons. Both outlets will occupy approximately 2,800 square feet.

Shanghai One ITC is a mixed-use development in the Xujiahui commercial hub in Puxi, with Grade A offices, a premium retail mall and a luxury hotel, all with direct access to the Xujiahui metro station where five different lines converge.

Ang Kiam Meng, executive director and group CEO of Jumbo, said that the introduction of the NG AH SIO Bak Kut Teh brand in China is "naturally" its next move, following its success in Singapore and Taiwan.

"On top of that, we have also decided to introduce Singapore's iconic Hainanese chicken rice to the Chinese market with our very own XINYAO Hainanese Chicken Rice brand," he said. "We certainly look forward to a warm reception for these Singapore heritage foods by both locals and tourists."

Jumbo Group has a portfolio of six restaurant brands, including Jumbo Seafood, with 38 F&B outlets in 15 Asian cities.

