Jumbo opens fourth Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlet in Taiwan

JUMBO Group on Thursday announced the opening of its Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh franchised outlet in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

This is the group's fourth Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh franchised outlet, after the opening of its third Taiwan outlet in Hsinchu City in June 2019.

Together with four outlets in Singapore, the total number of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlets in Asia will increase to eight.

Through its franchisee Ho Sing Food Co, Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh opened its first outlet outside of Singapore in July 2018.

The newly-opened outlet is situated in Metro Walk Shopping Center in Taoyuan City, a 10-minute drive from Taoyuan International Airport.

The Taoyuan City outlet will operate in a food hall within the mall. The outlet occupies a total floor area of about 530 square feet within the food hall which has a seating capacity of 900 seats, comprising 840 indoor seats and 60 outdoor seats.