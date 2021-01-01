Jumbo opens second outlet in Fuzhou, China

JUMBO Group has opened its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Fuzhou, China, bringing the total number of Jumbo Seafood restaurants across Asia to 19.

The new restaurant is the group's seventh in China.

The outlet is located at Rong Qiao The Bund with a panoramic view of the Minjiang River in Fuzhou. It occupies an area of 495 sq m with a total capacity of 118 seats, including six private rooms which can accommodate 10 to 12 seats each.

"We are excited to open a second outlet in Fuzhou, which comes barely two years after we first set foot in this beautiful city," said Ang Kiam Meng, group chief executive and executive director of the group.

"This is a testament that our Singapore heritage dishes, such as our Jumbo award-winning Chilli Crab and Jumbo Signature Black Pepper Crab are well-received by the locals."

