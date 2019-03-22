Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

SINGAPORE Exchange has queried property developer Hong Fok over "unusual price movements" in its shares recently. The regulator did not spell out the period in question nor the magnitude of the price change. The firm's share price was up about 6.42 per cent on Friday morning.

SGX RegCo's head of surveillance Kelvin Koh, in a public query issued on Friday morning, asked the mainboard-listed company if it possessed any information that was not announced or if it was aware of any rumours that could explain the price movement of its shares.

"Such information may include events that are potentially material and price sensitive, such as discussions and negotiations that may lead to joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions or purchase or sale of a significant asset," Mr Koh said.

The Business Times noted that Hong Fok's share price rose 6.42 per cent to 99.5 Singapore cents on Friday morning in less than two hours of trading from the opening bell, making it one of the top 10 advancing stocks in terms of percentage. Further, the stock progressed about 15 per cent in trading price this week.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The stock price has been on an ascent since March 5 when it was trading at 72.5 Singapore cents, except for a dip on Wednesday when it announced a fixed-income offering of S$100 million.

In addition, trading volume hit over 4.6 million shares over Tuesday to Thursday, almost triple the 1.5 million shares moved on Monday.