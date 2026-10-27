K-pop agency JYP’s shares soar after groups announce tender offer for up to 50% stake

The counter is up 6.8% after surging as much as 14%

Twice are part of JYP’s roster of K-pop acts. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Shares of JYP Entertainment, home to K-pop groups Twice and Stray Kids, jumped more than 10 per cent on Tuesday (Oct 27) after two little-known investor groups said they were preparing a tender offer for up to 50 per cent of the company.

Nexroc and SVCV plan to launch a tender offer in November for a 25 to 50 per cent stake in JYP at a 30 per cent premium to a benchmark share price, the Japan and China-based groups said in a statement.

JYP said that it has not received a tender offer.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), South Korea’s financial watchdog, said in a statement on Tuesday that it is highly unusual to announce publicly an intention to launch a tender offer before filing a tender offer registration statement.

Noting that JYP’s share price has become more volatile since media reports of the plan, the FSS said it is closely watching for abnormal trading and rule violations, and would quickly open an investigation if it suspects unfair trading.

It also said that, without a filing, it is difficult to verify details of the bidder and its funding, and the deal might not go ahead. It urged investors to beware of losses from share price swings.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

JYP has a current market value of about US$1.06 billion, meaning a 50 per cent stake would be worth about US$530 million before factoring in the reported premium.

An unusual move

While an acquisition would give the investors a stake in one of South Korea’s leading K-pop agencies, whose roster also includes Itzy and DAY6, analysts questioned whether the groups have secured sufficient financing for such a significant transaction.

“A company has to launch a tender offer when they have enough financial backing/assets that would allow them to launch a tender offer,” said Douglas Kim, an independent analyst who writes on investment research platform Smartkarma.

He added that allowing such a pre-tender offer “could set a bad precedent in the Korean equity markets”.

Data platform PitchBook lists Nexroc as being early-stage venture capital-funded in 2025, with a most recent funding round of US$25 million.

Nexroc is evaluating 15 acquisition targets across multiple industries and geographies; it aims to retain at least 51 per cent equity ownership in its portfolio companies, according to its website.

The group aims to build US$200 billion in assets under management within a decade.

“There are many doubts about what the company is,” said Lee Nara, an analyst at Sangsangin Securities in Seoul.

JYP was founded by South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Park Jin-young, known as JY Park. He owns 15.4 per cent of the company. The counter, which rallied as much as 14 per cent, trimmed earlier gains and closed up 6.8 per cent. REUTERS