K-pop, Chinese games to drive Asia tech sector growth: Macquarie
Baidu, Tencent are among the research firm’s top 2026 Asian tech picks
- Catalysts such as the potential comeback of K-pop supergroup BTS (above) and easing China-Korea relations will further boost the entertainment scene. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] 2026 is poised to be a boom year for the Asian Internet sector, as companies pivot from consolidation to aggressive monetisation and ecosystem integration.
The resurgence follows two challenging years of model building and infrastructure catch-up against Western competitors, analysts from Macquarie noted in a report released recently.
The research firm identified 13 top picks across the region, with domains ranging from tech to entertainment and e-commerce.
