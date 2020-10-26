You are here

Katrina Group to trim fat in F&B arm

It will focus on shutting outlets that are underperforming or show 'no potential'; group also plans to expand hospitality segment.
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT

BT_20201026_OPKATRINA26_4298264.jpg
Katrina Group CEO Alan Goh says the group will now double down on expansion efforts for its hospitality arm, aiming to establish hotels in China, Vietnam, Jakarta and Korea within the next three years.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

KATRINA Group, owner of the So Pho, Streats and Bali Thai restaurant chains, has seen a strong recovery since the end of the circuit breaker. But the bite from the coronavirus fallout has cemented its resolve to streamline operations and diversify revenue streams. The company...

