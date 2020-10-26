Katrina Group to trim fat in F&B arm

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
KATRINA Group, owner of the So Pho, Streats and Bali Thai restaurant chains, has seen a strong recovery since the end of the circuit breaker. But the bite from the coronavirus fallout has cemented its resolve to streamline operations and diversify revenue streams. The company...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes