Keppel bags site in Chengdu Tianfu New Area

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KEPPEL Corporation unit Keppel Land China has secured a 4.7-hectare residential site in the Chengdu Tianfu New Area state-level development zone for a total consideration of 889.7 million yuan (S$183.4 million) in a government land tender on Dec 27, Keppel announced on Friday
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg